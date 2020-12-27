Student Life Center is CLOSED on Dec. 31st and Jan.1st - Event Details

Student Life Center is CLOSED on Dec. 31st and Jan.1st Thursday, December 31, 2020 Location: Student Life Center The Student Life Center will be CLOSED on New Years Eve and New Years Day. For more information, contact: aoam@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7605

