New Student QandA with First Year Experience - Event Details

This event is being held online.

New Student QandA with First Year Experience Tuesday, December 29, 2020, 12:00pm – 3:00pm Are you a new student and have questions for our current students? Join us on Tuesday December 29th for our Virtual Q&A at 12 PM or 2 PM. Both sessions should be no longer than an hour. Dr. Farrah-Marie Gomes will also be joining us in the beginning to answer any questions you may have.



Sign up today: go.hawaii.edu/3Zq. For more information, contact: uhhfye@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7384

