Spring 2021 Vulcan ʻOhana Week- Virtual - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

This event is being held online. Meeting ID: 937 0503 5059 Passcode: 043444

Spring 2021 Vulcan ʻOhana Week- Virtual

Tuesday, January 12, 2021, 11:00am – 1:00pm

Location: Campus Center Plaza

Have a question for an office, but don’t know who to talk to? Want to join a club, but trying to find the right one for you? If you answered yes to any of these questions, Vulcan ʻOhana Week is the event for you.



Vulcan ʻOhana Week is meant to be an information fair that allows our new and returning students to interact with all of the amazing programs, services, departments, and organizations that we have on campus.



For Spring 2021, this event will be held on the first two days of instruction.



The in person event will be held on the first day of instruction from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM in CC Plaza. The first 20 UH Hilo students who attend this event will get a mini grab bag full of school supplies.





To wrap up this event, Vulcan ʻOhana Week will be virtually on Zoom from 11:00AM - 1:00PM on Tuesday.



Each day will feature a variety of departments, organizations, and programs at UH Hilo. This event will be filled with resources, and you can discover all the services available to you!



This post will be updated about the organizations that will be tabling at this event.



If you have any questions regarding this event, or if you need special accommodations, please contact uhhccs@hawaii.edu

For more information, contact: uhhccs@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7796

Tags: