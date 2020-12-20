Kalikimaka 2020 Celebrating the Holidays at Home - Event Details

Kalikimaka 2020 Celebrating the Holidays at Home Thursday, December 24, 2020 Kalikimaka 2020: Celebrating the Holidays at Home

An evening of stories, songs, poems and reminiscences





We can't open the theatre to the community this holiday season due to Covid restrictions, so instead, we invited the community to create theatre with us, ONLINE! UH Hilo students, faculty, staff, alumni, and other members of our island community have joined together to share their favorite holiday memories, stories, songs and poems. Join us in celebrating the holidays at home...separate, but together.



The program will stream on YouTube December 21st beginning at 7:30pm – December 25th



Kalikimaka Part 1: youtu.be/LS65JItxOGg



Kalikimaka Part 2: youtu.be/Wm54RNdN1Vk



The link will be available on the UH Hilo PAC website: artscenter.uhh.hawaii.edu and the UH Hilo app Special Restrictions: Online only, link available December 21, 2020 For more information, contact: artsctr@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7090

