SACʻs Matcha Movie Night - Event Details

SACʻs Matcha Movie Night

Friday, January 29, 2021, 8:00pm – 10:15pm

Location: CC 301

Join SAC as we watch while the movie "Crazy Rich Asians" while snacking on some yummy matcha treats! The movie will be featured in Campus Canter 301 from 8 pm - 10:15 pm, so don't be late as spots are first come first serve!



For questions contact Natalia at sacep3@hawaii.edu.

Special Restrictions: Must be a current UH student with a valid Spring 2021 ID

Must wear a mask at all times

For more information, contact: sacep3@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374

