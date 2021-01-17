SACʻs Don't Clown Around this Semester - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

SACʻs Don't Clown Around this Semester

Friday, January 22, 2021, 8:00pm – 10:00pm

Location: CC 301

Join SAC for a scary movie night featuring "It" as we start our new semester!



Clown on down to Campus Center 301 from 8 pm - 10 pm. Snack packs and giveaways will also be provided while supplies last, but don't be late as spots are first come first serve!



For questions please contact Natalia at sacep3@hawaii.edu.

Special Restrictions: Must be a current UH student with a validated Spring 2021 ID

Must wear a mask at all times

For more information, contact: sacep3@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374

