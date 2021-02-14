Prevent the Event: Suicide Prevention Event - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

Prevent the Event: Suicide Prevention Event

Wednesday, February 17, 2021, 11:00am – 1:30pm

Location: Campus Center Plaza

Aloha Vulcans,

Throughout COVID-19, there have been many hardships. Come learn about suicide prevention with presentations from the campus Suicide Prevention Center. We will have some 'ono food and the information to get you prepared! Our presentations will be recorded for viewing later.



The event is co-sponsored by UHHSA and the Na Kiaʻi O Ke Ola program at UH Hilo for questions, please contact U`i at uhhsa2@hawaii.edu.

Special Restrictions: Must wear a mask at all times

Must be a current UH Hilo student with a valid Spring 2021 ID

For more information, contact: uhhsa2@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7367

