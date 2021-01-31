BOSP Publicist Open Position - Announcement Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

BOSP Publicist Open Position Open Position with Board of Student Publications!



Publicist

Applicant Must be

a UH Hilo Student in good academic standing,

have a minimum GPA of 2.0,

and must be enrolled in at least six credits.





The Publicist shall manage and upkeep all BOSP social media platforms to increase social media presence, create and assist with the distribution of flyers and/or other promotional materials to promote BOSP events throughout the year, assist in the finding and creating of promotional items throughout the year.





For disability accommodation, please contact The Board of Student Publications (808) 932-7371, 932-7002 (TTY), bosp@hawaii.edu.



Contact the Board of Student Publications at bosp@hawaii.edu or pick up your application at Campus Center Room 210!

Head over to hilo.hawaii.edu/campuscenter/bosp/ for an online application, and email boggeln@hawaii.edu For more information, contact: bosp@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7371

Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of January 31, 2021 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements