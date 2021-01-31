BOSP Secretary Open Position - Announcement Details

BOSP Secretary Open Position Open Position with the Board of Student Publications!



Secretary



Applicant Must be a

UH HILO STUDENT IN GOOD ACADEMIC STANDING,

HAVE A MINIMUM GPA OF 2.0,

AND MUST BE ENROLLED IN AT LEAST SIX CREDITS.



The secretary is responsible for attending meetings, taking meeting minutes, attending office hours etc.



For disability accommodation, please contact The Board of Student Publications (808) 932-7371, 932-7002 (TTY), bosp@hawaii.edu.Contact the Board of Student Publications at bosp@hawaii.edu or pick up your application at Campus Center Room 210!

Head over to hilo.hawaii.edu/campuscenter/bosp/ for an online application, and email boggeln@hawaii.edu For more information, contact: bosp@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7371

