SAC Chinese New Year Celebration - Event Details

SAC Chinese New Year Celebration

Friday, February 12, 2021, 5:00pm – 7:00pm

Location: CC Plaza

Aloha Vulcans!



Join SAC for this experiential DIY event celebrating the new year while learning about Chinese culture. We will have three DIY activities available and food and refreshments while supplies last.



Please sign up using this form: go.hawaii.edu/3LX



We highly encourage you to sign up for a timeslot. Walk-in will be accommodated if we have the availability of space.



For questions contact McKenna at sacep4@hawaii.edu

Special Restrictions: Must wear a mask

Must follow post guidelines

Must have a ValidatedS21UHH-CB Spring 2021 UH Hilo ID

For more information, contact: sacep4@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374

