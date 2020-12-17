Fall 2020 Virtual Commencement - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

Fall 2020 Virtual Commencement Saturday, December 19, 2020, 9:00am Location: UH Hilo YouTube Channel Congratulations graduates! The UH Hilo Fall 2020 Commencement video will premiere on Saturday, December 19, at 9am HST on the UH Hilo YouTube Channel. For more information, contact: commence@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7840 Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Announcements