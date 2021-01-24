New Year, New Me, Karaoke - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

New Year, New Me, Karaoke

Thursday, January 28, 2021, 6:00pm – 8:00pm

Location: Campus Center Room 301

Welcome back Vulcans! Are you ready to kick off the new year with some ambitious energy and fun?



Well this is the event for you! Light food and refreshments will be served (while supplies last) by our very own SAC members so you can safely enjoy another karaoke event.



Grab a friend and sign up for a time slot via the link: go.hawaii.edu/3eW. We hope to see you there!

Special Restrictions: Students must wear a mask, bring a validated Spring 2021 UH Hilo ID, and have a confirmed time slot before they are allowed entry.

For more information, contact: sacep1@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374

