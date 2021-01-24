New Year's Resolution Event - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

New Year's Resolution Event

Friday, January 29, 2021, 11:00am – 2:00pm

Location: Campus Center Plaza

Hey there Vulcans! Come join us for food, drinks, giveaways, and activities where you will learn how to create and keep your New Year's resolutions!



This event will be featuring a variety of speakers who will be giving talks that will keep you motivated all semester. Learn how to stay mentally, spiritually, academically, and physically well for the new year!



Join us online over Zoom or in person at the Campus Center Plaza on January 29th, 2020. We will be serving fresh, healthy, local food and giving out tools to ensure success for 2021.

Special Restrictions: Must have a validated UH Hilo Spring 2021 ID, Must wear a mask at all times.

For more information, contact: uhhsa2@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7367

