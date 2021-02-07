Transportation Literacy Event - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

Transportation Literacy Event

Friday, February 12, 2021, 11:00am – 2:00pm

Location: Campus Center Plaza

Aloha Vulcans!



We know transportation is tough, so come educate yourself on sustainable transportation options! It is our kuleana to ensure we are taking care of our planet and staying current on transportation options around campus and Hilo town.



Come set up carpool opportunities with fellow students while grabbing some fun giveaways and munching on some ono grindz from Aloha Mondays ( while supplies last).



Join us online or in-person for Zoom talks with several local speakers who will be providing educational talks on bicycles, obtaining a Hawaiʻi Driver’s license, and sustainable transportation. Speakers will also be providing a live Q&A for students to participate in. In addition to the non-UH Hilo local speakers, the UH Hilo Bike-Share program will be speaking about the services they offer for students. All speakers will be recorded for students to view later.

Special Restrictions: Must wear a mask at all times.

For more information, contact: uhhsa2@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7367

