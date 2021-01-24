Tie-Dye Bye Bye 2020! - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

Tie-Dye Bye Bye 2020!

Monday, January 25, 2021, 3:00pm – 5:30pm

Location: CC Plaza

Join SAC in-person to tie-dye shirts, masks, and scrunchies!



Please sign up for a timeslot and reserve your shirt with the google forms here: go.hawaii.edu/Ye3



Seating is limited so that we can ensure social distancing, so we ask that you sign up in advance, If there is an open slot we will allow walk-ins, but it is not guaranteed.





Hope to see you there!

Special Restrictions: UH Hilo Spring 2021 validated ID required. Social distancing will be enforced. Mask required at all times. Sign up/ slot reservations highly encouraged.



Google form reservation linked below:

http://go.hawaii.edu/Ye3

For more information, contact: sacep2@hawaii.edu (808) 756-6577

Tags: