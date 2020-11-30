Virtual Leaps Fall 2020 - Dance Concert - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

This event is being held online. Please email artsctr@hawaii.edu to receive the link for the event.

Virtual Leaps Fall 2020 - Dance Concert

Friday, December 4, 2020, 7:00pm

The UH Hilo Performing Arts Department and the Hawaiʻi Community College dance programs will showcase students from DNCE160: Ballet I & III; DNCE 180: Jazz Dance I; DNCE 190: Modern Dance I and DNCE195: Intro. to Environmental Dance. Guest artists Sarah Polloi and Wrenn Bunker-Koesters will perform with dance instructors Kea Kapahua and Annie Bunker.



“We are so excited to be presenting this year’s first ever Virtual Great Leaps dance concert! The students of the University of Hawaii at Hilo and the Hawaii Community College have made tremendous leaps and bounds in learning dance through online methods despite the limitations of small bedrooms, dorm rooms, carpeted or concrete floors and both music and video delays on Zoom. It is so important for us to keep the performing arts alive and to maintain our human connection and expression especially in these challenging times. Please “come out” virtually and celebrate our wonderful dance students, dance instructors, theater staff and technicians who have given so much time, energy, creativity and heart to bring something beautiful to our community.”, said Kea Kapahua, UH Hilo Dance Instructor.



Virtual Leaps Fall 2020 will be available to stream December 4th at 7:00 p.m. – December 6th @ 9:00p.m. Please email artsctr@hawaii.edu to receive the link for the event.



Funding for this event is provided in part by the WESTAF CARES relief fund for Organizations and supported by the National Endowment for the Arts through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act of 2020. Thank you @westaf and @nea!



#westafcares

Virtual Leaps Fall 2020 will be available to stream December 4th at 7:00 p.m. – December 6th @ 9:00p.m.

For more information, contact: artsctr@hawii.edu (808) 932-7495

