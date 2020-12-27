Virtual Vision Board Party - Event Details

This event is being held online. Meeting ID: 334 633 9111 Passcode: SHWP

Virtual Vision Board Party Monday, December 28, 2020, 1:00pm – 3:00pm Are you ready to set new goals for 2021?



Although life is full of surprises, it doesn't mean we shouldn't plan out our goals. Vision boards provide you with a daily visual reminder of your goals to keep working towards.



Share you goals with us by joining us and gathering magazines, glue, and a poster board from home or create a free Canva account online to turn your dreams into goals!



Please contact us if disability accommodations would be helpful. Advanced notice is appreciated. Questions regarding event are also welcomed. Please email Shaila Apele at uhhcsout@hawaii.edu For more information, contact: shailaa@hawaii.edu (808) 896-7793



