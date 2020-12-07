UHHSA Oh Hell Week - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

UHHSA Oh Hell Week

Tuesday, December 8, 2020, 12:00pm – 1:30pm

Location: Campus Center Plaza

Are you stressing and studying your brain outs? So are we! Come get your study on with UHHSA and get ready to ace those finals!



Join us for OH Hell Week from Monday, December 7th, to Wednesday, December 9th, at 12:00pm-1:30 p.m. daily in the Campus Center Plaza. There will be food, refreshments, snacks, and school supply giveaways while supplies last!



Please see below for daily food & refreshment offerings:

- Monday, December 7th: Bentos from Asami's Kitchen

- Tuesday, December 8th: Sandwiches & Wraps from Sweet Cane Café

- Wednesday, December 9th: Bentos from Remy’s Plate Lunch

Special Restrictions: Your UH Hilo Student ID with current validation "FA20UHH" is required. Social distancing and face covering guidelines must be followed.

For more information, contact: uhhsa4@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7367

