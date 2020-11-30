Indigenous Science for Waterbirds, TCBES Research Seminar - Event Details

This event is being held online. Passcode: waterbirds

Indigenous Science for Waterbirds, TCBES Research Seminar Friday, December 4, 2020, 3:00pm – 4:00pm Location: Online Topic title:

Integrating Indigenous and Conventional Conservation Practices for the Recovery of Endangered Hawaiian Waterbirds



Speaker:

Kristen Harmon, PhD Student | Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Management, College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources, University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa



Abstract:

Kristen Harmon is a Ph.D. student at the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa in the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Management. For the past five years, Kristen has worked to develop spatial and statistical models to assess impacts on Hawaiian waterbird reproductive success, such as flooding and depredation of nests, as well as loss of nesting habitat due to sea-level rise and the potential for Hawaiian agro-ecosystems (lo‘i) to compensate for these losses. Her research demonstrates how Indigenous resource management, integrated with conventional conservation practices, offers a sustainable landscape-level solution for expanding conservation of Hawaiian waterbirds beyond state and federally managed protected areas.



