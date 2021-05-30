Student Arts Association - Announcement Details

Student Arts Association Announcement of Student Arts Association Zoom Meetings



Meet your fellow artists! All UH Hilo students are welcome!

Social time to brainstorm creative ideas for our networking and activities. Ideas so far include planning our Spring online student art show, learning to take excellent digital photos of your artwork, online life drawing sessions, local art workshops, sharing art-related opportunities like: Hilo area social media sites for artists, art workshops, and more art opportunities.

Weekly Zoom meetings have started every Monday at 4:00PM. The link is below:



hawaii.zoom.us/j/99927575970

Meeting ID: 999 2757 5970

Passcode: 990653 For more information, contact: varthur@hawaii.edu (703) 297-0271 Tags:

