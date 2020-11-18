BoMB Drive-By Giveaway - Event Details

This event is being held online. Meeting ID: 285 592 2467 Passcode: BOMB

BoMB Drive-By Giveaway Friday, November 20, 2020, 1:30pm – 3:30pm Location: Ikena Office Parking Lot Join the Board of Media Broadcasting on foot or by car to get some free swag! We will also be sharing some of the opportunities and positions our organizations are currently offering students. The first 15 students to attend this event will receive a free goodie bag courtesy of BoMB. If you are not able to come in person, not a problem! We will have a live zoom link during the entire event for students who want to learn more about who we are. Special Restrictions: UHH Student ID and face mask are required. For more information, contact: bombmal@hawaii.edu (808) 754-5522 Tags:

