International Education Week: Engaged, Resilient, Global - Event Details

International Education Week: Engaged, Resilient, Global Monday, November 16, 2020 In recognition of International Education Week, the UH Hilo International Student Services program and International Student Association invite you to take a few minutes to appreciate some of the many languages our students speak. Our students have created short (5-15 minute) videos introducing you to their language (basic words and phrases and information about the language). This project is also aimed at recognizing the United Nations' upcoming International Decade of Indigenous Languages. Learn Sonsorolese (spoken in Palau), Uchinaaguchi (spoken in Okinawa), Japanese, Swahili, Turkmen, Swedish, Kosraen, Mandarin, Nauruan, Serbian, Korean, Palauan, and Kapingamarangi (spoken in Pohnpei, Micronesia)! These free mini language lessons are available on demand on the International Student Association YouTube channel. For more information, contact: mellon@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7467

