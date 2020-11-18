Eia Hawaiʻi Lecture Series: Hawaiian Youths Abroad - Event Details

This event is being held online. Pre-registration required

Eia Hawaiʻi Lecture Series: Hawaiian Youths Abroad Thursday, November 19, 2020, 12:30pm – 2:00pm Between 1880 and 1887, 18 Hawaiians were selected and funded by the Hawaiian Kingdom government to participate in the Hawaiian Youths Abroad program, arguably one of the earliest study abroad programs in the world. The young scholars studied in six different countries around the world: Italy, England, Scotland, China, Japan, and the United States. Nālani Balutski has done research on the Hawaiian Youths Abroad program as a point of examination on the progressive intersections of education and diplomacy in the 19th century Hawaiian Kingdom. As part of this research, she worked to revive the spirit of the program through her position as a specialist faculty at the Hawaiʻinuiākea School of Hawaiian Knowledge at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa (UHM). In the Summer of 2018, Native Hawaiian Student Services (NHSS) at the UHM "restarted" the spirit of the Hawaiian Youths Abroad (HYA) program after a 126-year hiatus. For more information, contact: loorache@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7399

