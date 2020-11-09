Journaling Relaxation Station - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

This event is being held online. Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3346339111?pwd=dTlWR3FvOGF4ZlhNL0VNbjhLa256QT09 Meeting ID: 334 633 9111 Passcode: SHWP

Journaling Relaxation Station

Friday, November 13, 2020, 12:00pm – 1:30pm

Join us in taking time to relieve the stress from school finals and work stressors by journaling.



Everyone has talent. What is rare is the courage to follow that talent to the dark places where it leads.

Special Restrictions: For disability accomodations, please contact uhhcsout@hawaii.edu. Advance notice is appreciated.

For more information, contact: uhhcsout@hawaii.edu (808) 896-7793

