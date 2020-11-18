SAC 2020-2021 Application - Announcement Details

SAC 2020-2021 Application Aloha Vulcan Students,



Do you want to help lead SAC! SAC currently has two leadership positions available. Current open positions are Executive Chair and Vice-Chair positions.



Executive Chair- Is responsible for leading the full organization and help the group to meet shared outcomes and fulfill our mission.



Vice-Chair- Serves as the lead event planner and helps to mentor the event planner of the organization.



Application requirements include maintaining a 2.0 GPA, and be enrolled with at least 6 UH Hilo credits. Training is provided for all positions.



If you are interested in applying, please email @uhhsac@hawaii.edu for the application or you can go to CC-210. Application deadline will be November 16, 2020. For more information, contact: sacpub@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374 Tags:

