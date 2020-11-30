Zoom Fatigue, Burnout and Stress Management - Event Details

This event is being held online. Meeting ID: 472 879 1127

Zoom Fatigue, Burnout and Stress Management Monday, November 30, 2020, 12:15pm – 1:15pm Zoom Fatigue, Burnout & Stress are challenges we all face. Please join your UH Hilo Student Association in learning how to manage these challenges from our guest speaker, Dr. Kristina Hallett.



Dr. Hallett is a board-certified specialist in clinical psychology & a Fellow of the American Academy of Clinical Psychology. Dr. Hallet is currently the Director of Clinical Training and an Associate Professor in Graduate Psychology at Bay Path University. Special Restrictions: Maximum capacity of 100 people For more information, contact: uhhsa4@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7367

