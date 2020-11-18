East Side Sweat for UH Hilo Students - Event Details

This event is being held online. Use the code VIBEHI when signing up. Email eastsidehilo@gmail.com for assistance.

East Side Sweat for UH Hilo Students Friday, November 20, 2020, 11:00am – 11:45am Location: 165 Keawe St., Unit 201 A local fitness studio, East Side Studio, is partnering with Vibrant Hawaii, a grant funded health and wellness resource, to offer free yoga classes every Friday at 11. Students can access a virtual class, or attend in-person. Exercise equipment (mats) can be provided if students are in need.





Integrating modern movement and traditional mat work to get your blood flowing and your brain energized.



Join East Side Sweat virtually on our Facebook group page, Follow @mindbutisoul on Instagram, or visit EastSideHawaii.com Special Restrictions: Pre-registration is required to join in person classes. For more information, contact: shwp@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7460

