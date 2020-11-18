Craft and Relax - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

Craft and Relax

Wednesday, November 18, 2020, 2:00pm

Location: Campus Center 306 /Online

Craft and Relax is a UHHSA-sponsored relaxation and craft day where you can stop by campus for giveaway craft kits to build at home, while supplies last!

In-person pick-ups will be in Campus Center Room 301 during designated time slots.

Off-island students may also request a kit to be mailed to them.



Sign up here to reserve your craft kit: go.hawaii.edu/Ds3

Special Restrictions: Every participant coming to pick up in-person must wear a mask and sanitize their hands upon arrival. Students must present a validated UH Hilo FALL 2020 ID to participate.

For more information, contact: uhhsa4@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7361

