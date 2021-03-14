Now Accepting UHHSA Hilo Ambassador Applications - Announcement Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

This announcement is being held online.

Now Accepting UHHSA Hilo Ambassador Applications

Calling all UH Hilo students! Your UH Hilo Student Association's (UHHSA) Hilo Ambassador program is now accepting applications for the 2020-2021 academic year. The UHHSA Hilo Ambassador program grants UH Hilo student applicants an award, up to $250.00 to cover virtual conference registration, to present their academic work or participate at an event or conference in-line with their studies, or student group involvement. Note that applications are due 11 weeks prior to conference date!



Check out our website for more details: hilo.hawaii.edu/campuscenter/uhhsa/hiloambassador.php

Special Restrictions: All applicants must be a UH Hilo students with a minimum 2.5 GPA and have required supporting documents attached to the application.

For more information, contact: uhhsa9@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7367

