Virtual Reverse Career Fair--All majors welcome! - Announcement Details

This announcement is being held online. Please register at https://www.hicc.biz/event/reverse-career-fair/

Virtual Reverse Career Fair--All majors welcome!

The Hawaii Island Chamber of Commerce and the College of Business and Economics bring you the first-ever Virtual Reverse Career Fair.



A Virtual Reverse Career Fair flips the table – Students have an opportunity to showcase their achievements and talents to potential employers virtually via a pre-recorded 5 minute video. Your submission packet will include your resume so interested employers are able to contact you for an interview or further questions. **Interested students from all colleges and majors are invited to participate in this event.** The student’s submissions will be organized for viewing by colleges and career interests.

The deadline to submit a video and resume is 11:59 pm, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. The videos and resumes will go “live” and accessible to employers starting Thursday, Nov. 19 at 12:00 noon.



Registration fee of $35 includes a one-year student membership in the Hawaii Island Chamber of Commerce (Regular membership $325-$1,100.00 annually).



Registration and career tips at www.hicc.biz/event/reverse-career-fair/

Special Restrictions: $35 registration fee includes a one-year student membership in the Hawaii Island Chamber of Commerce.

For more information, contact: htien@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7272

