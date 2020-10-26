VA Advising Training for Faculty and Staff - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

This event is being held online. Meeting ID: 812 3306 1538 Passcode: VA

VA Advising Training for Faculty and Staff Wednesday, October 28, 2020, 12:00pm – 1:30pm This event is an informational session to provide details about VA benefits and the process of identifying which courses are certifiable for the VA. Intended to help individuals who interact with VA students for advising purposes.



Event is open to all UH Faculty & Staff For more information, contact: mcallo@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7447

Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Announcements