You, Me and NSE - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

This event is being held online. Once you register for a session a zoom password will be emailed to you.

You, Me and NSE Monday, November 23, 2020, 3:00pm – 4:00pm Location: Zoom Come talk story with us and learn more about the National Student Exchange program. You can study at one or more of the 170 campuses available across the nation, U.S. Territories and Canada. Register for a session and see where your next Edventure will lead you. For more information, contact: htkchang@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7389



Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Announcements