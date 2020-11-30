UH Hilo Student Association Makahiki Giveaway - Announcement Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

UH Hilo Student Association Makahiki Giveaway

Lono-i-ka-Makahiki! This year, UHHSA wanted to take the time to celebrate our Makahiki season here in Hawaiʻi nei. Makahiki was a time of peace and ceremony. Also included in the celebrations for this important season were the Makahiki games. These games gave commoners and aliʻi the opportunity to show their strength, skill, and intelligence. UHHSA will be providing interested UH Hilo students with the book, "Hawaiian Games to Play", to give us a better understanding of how these games were played. If you are interested, please fill out the Google Form below. It will be open from November 1st-December 1st. Please fill out while supplies last!



Please sign up using this google form: go.hawaii.edu/3M



Books are available by pick up or mail out. However, we kindly ask that if you are able to pick up your copy you do so to allow us to reach more students who might need theirs mailed to them. You can indicate your preference on the google form.

For more information, contact: uhhsa8@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7367

Tags: