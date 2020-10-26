Spook-A-Thon - Event Details

Spook-A-Thon Saturday, October 31, 2020 Location: Instagram @uhhsa Hey Vulcans! Join UHHSA for our Spook-A-Thon event! We want to see your costume and hear about a real-life scary story that happened to you. Join us and your fellow students for this spooky season by posting your costume and your story to your Instagram, don't forget to tag @uhhsa and use the hashtag #uhhsacostumecontest20. All posts must be in no later than 12 pm on November 1 to be counted. UHHSA will be selecting the top post for the following categories: Scariest, Funniest, and Cutest. Winners will be selected by November 2nd. The top three winners will receive some UHHSA swag! For more information, contact: uhhsa2@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7367 Tags:

