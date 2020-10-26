Virtual Eia Hawaiʻi Lecture Series with Dr. Kerri Inglis - Event Details

Virtual Eia Hawaiʻi Lecture Series with Dr. Kerri Inglis Tuesday, October 27, 2020, 12:30pm – 2:00pm Epidemics in Hawaiian History: Kānaka Resistance & Resiliance



This presentation reflects on Kānaka ʻŌiwi encounters with infectious disease, particularly in the 19th Century and will explore insights to be gained from the experiences of nā kūpuna as documented in moʻolelo, nūpepa, and board of health records.



Sponsored by Mōkaulele Program, Office of the Chancellors University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo and Hawaiʻi Community College. Funded by the U.S. Department of Education, Title III Native Hawaiian Serving Institutions Grant. However, these events do not necessarily represent the policy of the U.S. Department of Education, and you should not assume endorsement by the Federal Government. Co-sponsored by the Kīpuka Native Hawaiian Student Center. For disability accommodation, contact UH Hilo Disability Services at 932-7623 (V), 932-7002 (TTY), uds@hawaii.edu. For more information, contact: loorache@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7399

