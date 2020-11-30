Study Abroad Applications due December 1st - Announcement Details

Study Abroad Applications due December 1st Explore the world and earn college credit. If you are considering studying abroad for the Fall 2021 or the 2021-22 academic year, you need to submit your application by December 1, 2020.



Applications are available at hilo.hawaii.edu/studyabroad



If you have any questions, please contact a study abroad advisor at the Center for Global Education and Exchange, Student Services Building, Room E205. For more information, contact: cglam@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7488

