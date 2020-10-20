East Side Sweat for UH Hilo Students - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

East Side Sweat for UH Hilo Students

Friday, October 23, 2020, 11:00am – 11:45am

Location: 165 Keawe St., Unit 201

A local fitness studio, East Side Studio, is partnering with Vibrant Hawaii, a grant funded health and wellness resource, to offer free yoga classes every Friday at 11. Students can access a virtual class, or attend in-person. Exercise equipment (mats) can be provided if students are in need.





Integrating modern movement and traditional mat work to get your blood flowing and your brain energized.



Join East Side Sweat virtually on our Facebook group page, Follow @mindbutisoul on Instagram, or visit EastSideHawaii.com

Special Restrictions: Pre-registration is required to join in person classes.

For more information, contact: shwp@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7460

