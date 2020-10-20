Tephritid Genomics, TCBES Research Seminar Series - Event Details

This event is being held online. Passcode: tephritid

Tephritid Genomics, TCBES Research Seminar Series Friday, October 23, 2020, 3:00pm – 4:00pm Location: Online Title:

Fruit flies when you're having fun: a brief introduction to tephritid genomics and implications for the sterile insect technique



Speaker:

Sheina B. Sim, Ph.D, USDA-ARS Daniel K. Inouye U.S. Pacific Basin Agricultural Research Center



Abstract: Invasive tropical insect pests play a large role in the Hawaiian Islands. To control invasive insect species, it is necessary to develop foundational biological and molecular tools that can be exploited to eradicate or suppress insect pest populations. On Hawaii island, five economically important Tephritidae, the insect family representing the true fruit flies, species exist and are targets of pest management efforts locally, in the mainland US, and internationally. In an effort to contribute to the fight against invasive fruit fly pests, my research program explores the use of genetic and genomic techniques to answer questions related to fruit fly biology and create new methods for controlling population sizes and prevent their establishment in the mainland.



