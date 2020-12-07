Mocktails and Masterpieces - Event Details

Mocktails and Masterpieces Monday, December 7, 2020, 3:30pm – 6:00pm Location: CCPlaza Join SAC for another sip and paint opportunity!



Come down to CC Plaza on December 7th from 3:30 - 6 pm to enjoy a cocktail of your choice and spend some time relaxing and painting.



All supplies and mocktails are provided while supplies last.



Sign up here: go.hawaii.edu/rC3



For questions please email Victoria at sacep2@hawaii.edu. Special Restrictions: Social distancing enforces, mask required, validated fall 2020 UH Hilo ID required For more information, contact: sacep2@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374

