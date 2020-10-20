UHHSA 2020 Democracy Speaker Event - Event Details

This event is being held online. Join Zoom Meeting: October 19th through 23rd/ 9AM - 3PM. https://zoom.us/j/96304022990?pwd=eW8ySU0vMWlYUWVsbXlab1RiaXZJdz09 Meeting ID: 963 0402 2990 Passcode: vote2020

UHHSA 2020 Democracy Speaker Event Friday, October 23, 2020, 9:00am – 3:00pm Location: ZOOM Is this your first time voting? Are you curious about the priorities of the various candidates nominated in this upcoming election? Do you want your voice to be heard?



If you answered yes to any of the above, join UHHSA for a week long opportunity to get to know your State of Hawai'i candidates in the upcoming November 2020 election.



Starting October 19th through October 23rd from 9AM until 3PM, there will be a variety of candidates available to share some of their priorities and goals if elected, as well as answer questions from students.



If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact us at uhhsavp@hawaii.edu. For more information, contact: uhhsavp@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7367 Tags:

