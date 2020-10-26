Scary Scenarios 2020 - Event Details

This event is being held online. Must register in advance for connection/login information.

Scary Scenarios 2020 Saturday, October 31, 2020, 6:30pm – 10:30pm Location: Online webinar An evening of Halloween-themed monologues, performed by UH Hilo students. Some scary, some sad, some sweet, some fun...there's a little bit there for everyone!



The evening is divided into three parts: Part I -fun for all, including keiki; Part II -chicken skin and laughs for teens & adults; Part III -for mature audiences--may contain some disturbing content, parental guidance suggested – with five minute snack breaks between each session.



Register in advance at: hilo.hawaii.edu/go/4q



Webinar opens at 6:30pm with performances beginning at 7:00pm.



There will be a brief Q&A with cast members after the performance.



There is no charge to watch Scary Scenarios 2020, however we do welcome donations of any kind to help us to keep providing you with new content during this unprecedented time.



To make a donation please go to our UH Foundation page For more information, contact: artsctr@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7495

