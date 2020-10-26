Scary Scenarios 2020 - Event Details

This event is being held online. Must register in advance for connection/login information.

Scary Scenarios 2020 Thursday, October 29, 2020, 6:30pm – 10:30pm Location: Online webinar An evening of Halloween-themed monologues, performed by UH Hilo students. Some scary, some sad, some sweet, some fun...there's a little bit there for everyone!



The evening is divided into three parts: Part I -fun for all, including keiki; Part II -chicken skin and laughs for teens & adults; Part III -for mature audiences--may contain some disturbing content, parental guidance suggested – with five minute snack breaks between each session.



Register in advance at: hilo.hawaii.edu/go/4p



Webinar opens at 6:30pm with performances beginning at 7:00pm.



There will be a brief Q&A with cast members after the performance. For more information, contact: artsctr@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7495

