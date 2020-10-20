Community of Hei - Event Details

Community of Hei Wednesday, October 21, 2020, 12:00pm – 1:00pm Location: Campus Center Plaza We invite you to our second Community of Hei workshop this Fall 2020 semester! We will be taking this opportunity to meet face-to-face with a limit to 10 people. Hand sanitizer and other cleaning supplies will be provided, but please wear your mask. Join us as we create intention and sharpen our focus moving forward into the academic year! For more information, contact: dudoitd@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7847

