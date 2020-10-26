National Latino HIV/AIDS Awareness Day - Event Details

This event is being held online. Meeting ID: 861 5748 8760 Passcode: F20KY

National Latino HIV/AIDS Awareness Day Monday, October 26, 2020, 12:00pm Location: Zoom NLAAD is a national community mobilization and social marketing campaign that unites the Hispanic/Latino community in efforts to raise HIV awareness, promotion of HIV testing, prevention, and education. Come join your UH Hilo Student Association Events Team for a nationally known speaker to talk to our student body about these population topics. Special Restrictions: Maximum capacity of 100 people For more information, contact: uhhsa4@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7361

