Pacific Ghost Story Night - Event Details

This event is being held online. Registration is required Password: Sp00ky

Pacific Ghost Story Night Thursday, October 29, 2020, 6:00pm Event hosted by Kūikapiko Anthropology Club via Zoom. Come dressed in your costume, hear about scary stories from the Pacific, and share any of your own! Scan QR code on flyer to register and receive complementary goodie bag.



Meeting ID: 867 1252 8372

Password: Sp00ky For more information, contact: tahitia@hawaii.edu 18082831667

