2021 JET Program Virtual Informational Sessions - Event Details
This event is being held online. This event is being held online. To get the Zoom link contact the Consulate General of Japan in Honolulu at jethi@hl.mofa.go.jp by 4:00 pm on October 21st.
2021 JET Program Virtual Informational Sessions
The Consulate General of Japan in Honolulu is pleased to announce the upcoming virtual Informational Session for the 2021 Japan Exchange and Teaching (JET) Program recruitment.
The session will only be open to those who pre-register. To register, please send an email to: jethi@hl.mofa.go.jp and provide your first and last name, university (if student), email address, and indicate you would like to attend this session (include date).
We will be accepting registrations until 4:00 pm one day prior to each info session. This event is being co-sponsored by the Center for Global Education and Exchange.
For more information, contact: jethi@hl.mofa.go.jp (808) 543-3111
Tags: study abroad Online Only Campus Center UHHSA SAC international japan travel scholarship teaching education
What's also happening?
← PreviousWeek of October 18, 2020Next →
|Sun
|Mon
|Tue
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Sat
Preparing to be Financially Fit
ʻAuamo Kuleana Domestic Violence Summit
Target Shuttles - Hosted by FYE
2021 JET Program Virtual Informational Sessions
Announcements
- Freshman 'Eleu (Fall 2020)
- Freshmen, it's time to meet with your advisor for your Freshman ʻEleu appointment. Meet with your advisor between September 14 and October 6. ...
- AANAPISI Scholarship
- Apply for an AANAPISI scholarship from the Asian & Pacific Islander American (APIA) Scholars! Scholarship awards range from one-time $2,500 awards to multi-year $5,000 awards for the Spring 2021 semester. Deadline to apply: November 11. ...
- Anti-Stigma Project: Submit your pics today!
- Help to stop the stigma on our campus by contributing to our anti-stigma project! Let's spread the word that everyone's mental health matters and that we are a campus that cares! GET CREATIVE! -Students, Faculty, and Staff are eligible to ...
- Kanilehua Submissions Are Open
- Kanilehua, UH Hilo's art and literary magazine, is now accepting submissions for its Spring 2021 issue. We are accepting submissions of literature, visual art, sheet music, and mixed medium pieces. Visit our website to submit: https://hilo. ...
- Walk-in Wednesdays
- Counseling services will now be offering 30 minutes walk-in sessions, every Wednesday from 1-4 pm. We know things happen and you may need to talk with someone immediately. This service is open to all UH Hilo students. ...
- APIA Scholarship
- Apply for a scholarship from the Asian & Pacific Islander American (APIA) Scholars! Scholarship awards range from one-time $2,500 awards to multi-year $20,000 awards for the 2021-2022 school year. Deadline to apply: January 14, 2021. ...
- Hohonu Submissions are Open!
- Every year, Hohonu publishes an academic journal filled with papers submitted by students. Submissions are accessed by the Hohonu staff and from there are either accepted into the editing process or denied. ...
- 2021-22 UH Common Scholarship App Available October 1st
- The 2021-22 UH System Common Scholarship Application will be available online as of October 1, 2020. Complete the application to apply for over 100 different scholarships available to students attending UH Hilo in Fall 2021! Deadline for ...
- RISO Registration for 2020-2021 is now open
- The 2020-2021 academic year UH Hilo Registered Independent Student Organization (RISO) registration period is now open. The final day to register is March 26, 2021 at 4:30pm. ...
- 2021-22 FAFSA Available October 1st
- Effective October 1, 2020, students can complete their 2021-22 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) online at www.fafsa.gov. To receive priority consideration, complete your FAFSA by February 1, 2021. ...
- UHHSA Applications Open! Apply Now!
- UHHSA Applications are open. The University of Hawaii at Hilo Student Association (UHHSA) is responsible for representing the entire student body and improving the lives of UH Hilo students via methods including, but not limited to, advocacy and ...
Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.