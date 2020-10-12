2021 JET Program Virtual Informational Sessions - Event Details

This event is being held online. This event is being held online. To get the Zoom link contact the Consulate General of Japan in Honolulu at jethi@hl.mofa.go.jp by 4:00 pm on October 12th.

2021 JET Program Virtual Informational Sessions Tuesday, October 13, 2020, 1:00pm – 2:00pm The Consulate General of Japan in Honolulu is pleased to announce the upcoming virtual Informational Session for the 2021 Japan Exchange and Teaching (JET) Program recruitment.



The session will only be open to those who pre-register. To register, please send an email to: jethi@hl.mofa.go.jp and provide your first and last name, university (if student), email address, and indicate you would like to attend this session (include date).



We will be accepting registrations until 4:00 pm one day prior to each info session. This event is being co-hosted by the Center for Global Education and Exchange. For more information, contact: jethi@hl.mofa.go.jp (808) 543-3111

