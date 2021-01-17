Last day to Register or Add a class - Event Details

Last day to Register or Add a class Tuesday, January 19, 2021 Location: Online via STAR GPS Today is the last day to add a class online via STAR GPS. For more information, contact: uhhro@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7447

