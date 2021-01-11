First day of Instruction - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

First day of Instruction Monday, January 11, 2021 This is the first day of instruction for the Spring 2021 semester. A $30.00 late registration fee will apply to people who have not registered for any class within the UH System before today. For more information, contact: uhhro@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7447

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of January 10, 2021 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements