Sip n' Paint - Event Details

This event is being held online. Register with the UH Hilo app and an e-mail with the link to a zoom meet will be provided for you to join on 10/23; if you do not receive, please contact Uhhcsout@hawaii.edu for the link.

Sip n' Paint Friday, October 23, 2020, 2:00pm – 3:00pm Join us in relaxing and expressing our inner creativity while painting. Pick up a paint care package form the Counseling Services from E-203, 10/19-10/23 to participate. For more information, contact: uhhcsout@hawaii.edu (808) 896-7793

